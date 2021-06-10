Polen Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,346,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Netflix makes up 2.8% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $484.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.45 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $512.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

