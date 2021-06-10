South State CORP. Sells 655 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

South State CORP. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $34,642,000. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 38,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,850,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

