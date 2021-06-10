Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.31. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,310. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $409.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.85. The firm has a market cap of $107.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

