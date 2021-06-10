Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.75.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

