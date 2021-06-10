Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 353,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.