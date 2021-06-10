Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Power worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

