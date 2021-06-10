Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $137.95. 5,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

