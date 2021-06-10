AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

ACM traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,690. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

