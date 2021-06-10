Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332,937 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 1.7% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 71,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

