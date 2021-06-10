ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00191174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00201236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.30 or 0.01296176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,294.49 or 0.99817463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

