Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 2,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23. Mackinac Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

