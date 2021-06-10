Minerva Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.41% of GSE Systems worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of GVP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSE Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.