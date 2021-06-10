Minerva Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Thryv makes up about 1.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.79. 1,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 42,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $882,762.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,048 shares of company stock worth $7,206,092. 62.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

