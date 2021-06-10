Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164,556 shares during the period. Transcat comprises about 1.8% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Transcat worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,511. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.