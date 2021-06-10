DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $318.50

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91), with a volume of 1629844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 273.78. The company has a market cap of £772.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.27.

In other DFS Furniture news, insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

