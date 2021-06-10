Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.38

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$82.38 and last traded at C$82.29, with a volume of 121909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$87.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.31.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.