Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT at $225.63

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.48. 746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

