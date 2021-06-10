Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 24,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,248,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

