Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.91. 137,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,851. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.