TAP Consulting LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of TRV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $155.22. 17,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.