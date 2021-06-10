Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 10,701 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. The Eastern accounts for 4.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 5.14% of The Eastern worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EML stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.10. The Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.16.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

