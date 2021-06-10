Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,348 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 125,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.53. 18,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.