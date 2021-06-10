Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,510.61. 49,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

