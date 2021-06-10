Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CGI by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of CGI by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.73. 3,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,913. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $91.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.89.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.