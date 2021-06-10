Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $105.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.