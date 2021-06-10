Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $26.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,920 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 164,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38.

