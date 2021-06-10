Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $122,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $399.80. 52,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

