Sei Investments Co. Sells 31,025 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $83,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $470.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

