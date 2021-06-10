TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 87,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 11,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,185. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20.

