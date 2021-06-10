HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get HUYA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in HUYA by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,810. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. HUYA has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.