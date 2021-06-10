Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $140.04. 97,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $392.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

