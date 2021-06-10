Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $461.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.98. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock worth $12,992,174. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

