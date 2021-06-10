Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.26 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $257.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

