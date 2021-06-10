Flux (FLUX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $311,375.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Flux has a market cap of $28.23 million and $311,375.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00367378 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00191773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00234203 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003935 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,618,791 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.