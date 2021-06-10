ING Groep NV Sells 91 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 288,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.36. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.