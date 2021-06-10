Ouroboros 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $367.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $132,979.89 and $367.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00189378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00199559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.01282400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,710.80 or 1.00220819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

