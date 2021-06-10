Cipher One Day Volume Hits $88,029.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $107,942.05 and approximately $88,029.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00126032 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000104 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.40 or 0.00770968 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

