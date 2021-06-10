Summitry LLC Invests $215,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 103,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,174 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.