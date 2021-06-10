Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $82.13 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $82,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRL stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
