Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $82.13 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,486 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 2.7% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $82,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

