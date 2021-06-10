Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 688,822 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 688,822 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

FTS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.63 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

