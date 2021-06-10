Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 50,359 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $38,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $120,335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $295.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,487. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $295.23. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

