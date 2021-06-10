Analysts Set The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) PT at $73.47

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $64.68. 126,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

