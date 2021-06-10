DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $44.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

