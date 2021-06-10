Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

