Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Sells 12,539 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 5.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $120,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.61. 210,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

