Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stake Raised by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $77.89. 4,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,643. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.84 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

