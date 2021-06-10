Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Upland Software worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 96,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,038 shares of company stock worth $2,805,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

