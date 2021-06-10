Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

