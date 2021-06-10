Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $247,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Target by 22.4% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

NYSE TGT opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

