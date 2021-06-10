Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Piedmont Lithium traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $73.49. Approximately 12,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,006,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 0.35.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

